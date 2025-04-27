The Indiana Pacers are currently gearing up for their Game 4 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, where they will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Indiana. The Pacers fell victim to a red-hot shooting night from Gary Trent Jr. and several other Bucks players during their Game 3 loss on Friday evening, one that got Milwaukee back in the series after a rough start.

The Pacers have had a relatively clean injury report for the first three games of this series, but that changed ahead of Sunday's Game 4, when it was revealed that guard Bennedict Mathurin would be questionable for the contest due to an abdominal contusion.

Mathurin sustained the injury during Game 3 in Milwaukee and has been a crucial part of the Pacers' success thus far in this series.

The good news is that no other rotational players are on the injury report for the Pacers ahead of the matchup, nor are there any for the Bucks.

This of course is the second straight year in which the Pacers and Bucks have squared off in the first round of the playoffs, and it's already been made abundantly clear that these two teams aren't huge fans of one another.

Multiple skirmishes and chippy plays have already unfolded through the first three games of this series, a trend that only figures to continue as things become potentially more competitive.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will hope to do a better job of containing Giannis Antetokounmpo's supporting cast in Game 3 by not allowing players like Trent and AJ Green to get open looks from beyond the arc. Of course, even with a loss, the Pacers would still have home court advantage in the series, but they'd much rather be looking to close things out at home on Tuesday rather than playing in a must-win Game 5.

In any case, Game 4 is slated to get underway at 9:30 PM ET from Milwaukee and will be carried nationally by TNT.