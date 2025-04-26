After a 117-101 win against the Indiana Pacers in their best-of-7 series, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo commended Gary Trent Jr. for his performance in Game 3. Trent Jr. tied Ray Allen’s franchise record for most threes in a playoff game, connecting on nine treys in Friday’s blowout win. The Bucks avoided a 0-3 hole, capturing the first win of their first-round series against the Pacers.

Trent Jr. finished with 37 points on 11-of-16 attempts, including 9-of-12 from deep, four steals, and three rebounds. After the win, Antetokounmpo addressed Trent Jr’s elite shooting.

“You always want to have players that they’re gonna go out there, and go compete,” Antetokounmpo said. “And obviously, when you play defense, you get energy. When you see the ball go in, then you shoot more, and he was hot. I’ve been with the Bucks for a long time. I’ve never seen a guy make nine 3s in a playoff game.

“I’m very, very happy for him, but be humble in victory. Be humble in victory. We have a lot of games ahead of us. He definitely helped the team get this one tonight, but we have another one in two days.”

Antetokounmpo also scored 37 points on an efficient 14-of-19 attempts, 12 rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Antetokounmpo and Trent Jr. made Bucks franchise history as the first teammates to score 37+ points in a playoff game.

AJ Green’s 12 points led the bench. Bobby Portis added 10 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks pulled to within 2-1 in their opening-round series against the Pacers.

Doc Rivers on Damian Lillard after Bucks win Game 3

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers addressed Damian Lillard’s struggles in Game 3. Meanwhile, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 74 points. Lillard scored seven points on 2-of-12 attempts, including 1-of-8 from three, five assists, two blocks, and two steals, a subpar performance for the starting point guard.

Rivers says Lillard, who returned to the Bucks’ lineup in Game 2, his first game since March 18, is still trying to catch up with his Bucks teammates.

“Honestly, he is on fumes, and …you can tell just didn’t have any rhythm,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters postgame. “You don’t just sit for as long as [he did] and walk into an intense playoff game and have rhythm. You just don’t.”

Lillard is easing his way back, but could be a vital piece in their next game against the Pacers. The Bucks will look to even the series 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday.