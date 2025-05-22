The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers just never say die. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks seemed to be in full control as they looked to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, the Pacers stormed all the way back to escape with a 138-135 victory and steal home-court advantage in the series.

The most memorable moment of this game will certainly be Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime, and the subsequent choke sign that followed it. However, Indiana doesn't have a chance of winning this game without the contributions of Aaron Nesmith.

With just over three minutes to go, the Knicks led by 14 points before Nesmith made a 3-pointer that seemed harmless at the time. However, he got flaming hot in an instant, making four more triples before the end of regulation as the primary catalyst for the comeback.

Nesmith didn't get going in overtime, but the damage was already done. He finished the game shooting an incredible 8-for-9 from beyond the arc, setting a new Pacers record for a single playoff game. The record was previously held by multiple players, including Reggie Miller and Haliburton, per StatMuse.

Of course, it's unlikely that Nesmith will be able to replicate this performance, but he may not need to. The Pacers have been very difficult to beat at home all season long and in these playoffs, and now the Knicks will have to get at least one game in Indianapolis in order to come back in the series.

Overall, the former Boston Celtic finished the game with 30 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with that 8-for-9 mark from deep. Haliburton added 31 points and 11 assists and six Pacers scored in double figures on their way to the win.

The pressure is now all on the Knicks heading into Game 2, as they have to get a win and head back to Indiana with the series split at one game each. Nesmith thrived with little pressure with Game 1 seemingly out of reach, so that looseness could carry over into Game 2 with the Pacers playing with house money.