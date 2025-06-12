Bennedict Mathurin delivered a career-defining performance off the bench to help the Indiana Pacers secure a critical Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, and the 22-year-old guard credited the fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for providing the spark.

The Pacers defeated the Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Mathurin led Indiana in scoring with 27 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He posted a game-high plus/minus of +16 in just 22 minutes of action.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Mathurin praised the energy in the arena and acknowledged the impact the home crowd had on his performance.

“It’s huge. It’s great to see Gainbridge full of yellow shirts, you know the fans just being really, really excited,” Mathurin said. “I think you could feel the energy going into the building. As soon as I checked in the game, I felt it right away.”

Bennedict Mathurin’s historic bench performance fuels Pacers as they eye 3-1 lead over Thunder

Mathurin’s 27 points marked the highest-scoring bench performance in an NBA Finals game since Jason Terry scored 27 points for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the 2011 Finals. His efficient shooting and ability to shift momentum gave Indiana a major boost against a Thunder team that had entered the game with championship aspirations following a 68-win regular season.

The performance continued a strong playoff run for Mathurin, who has embraced his bench role while stepping up in high-pressure moments throughout Indiana’s postseason. His scoring outburst helped Indiana weather key stretches when Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam rested.

The Pacers will aim to build on their momentum and take a commanding 3-1 lead when they host Oklahoma City in Game 4 on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC before the series returns to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday.