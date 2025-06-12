Jun 12, 2025 at 10:22 AM ET

Confidence is growing for the Indiana Pacers after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Not only was Caitlin Clark showing her support by using the choke sign, but Pacers legend Reggie Miller was also as happy as can be. Another Indiana sporting staple, the Indianapolis Colts, is sending positive vibes.

The Colts took to Instagram to celebrate the Pacers going up 2-1 in the series. They posted “LET'S GOOOOO” on the Pacers' page.

Indiana's victory was due in large part to their second-quarter surge and the bench. After trailing 32-24 at the end of the first, Indiana managed to outscore Oklahoma City 40-28.

The catalyst off the bench was guard Bennedict Mathurin, who led all scorers with 27 points. Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points, and Pascal Siakam finished with 21.

Now, Indiana have the advantage as they look to notch their first NBA title in franchise history. Game 4 is scheduled for Friday in Indianapolis. If the Indiana wins, they will be on the brink of the title. If the Oklahoma City wins, it is anyone's game.

During this run, the connection between the two franchises grew even tighter.

The Pacers are playing with heavy hearts, thanks to the Colts

The sudden passing of Colts owner Jim Irsay briefly overshadowed the Pacers postseason. Shortly before his death, Irsay posted his support for the Pacers, wishing them and Pacers owner Herb Simon the best of luck.

Article Continues Below

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city! 💪❤️” Jim Irsay posted.

Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city! 💪❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pacer fans honored Irsay following their Game 1 win over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Beyond Irsay, Colts players were seen at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse cheering on the Pacers.

Additionally, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke highly of Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and the team's chemistry during a Colts minicamp while wearing a Pacers hat.

“Yeah, absolutely. It's exciting… It's been really fun to watch,” Steichen said, per Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated. “Rick's (Carlisle) done a phenomenal job with those guys, and to watch the way they play and the passion that the fans have in that stadium is phenomenal. Those guys are playing together as a team.

Both teams are in partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation, which provides a vibrant sporting culture in Indiana.