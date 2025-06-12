Backed by a roaring home crowd, the Indiana Pacers stormed back in Game 3 to seize a pivotal 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. They outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Bennedict Mathurin emerged as the breakout star of the night, scoring 27 points to lead all players in Game 3. Coming off the bench, he delivered a sensational performance that drew praise from teammates Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. Mathurin's poise and firepower under pressure stood out.

Myles Turner: "[Bennedict Mathurin] boy, he's been waiting for this moment." Tyrese Haliburton: "[Mathurin is] amazing man, he made big play after big play."

Mathurin outscored every Pacers starter, pouring in his 27 points on a blistering 9-of-12 shooting. He went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. In addition, he tallied four rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal. Notably, he accounted for more than half of Indiana’s 49 bench points.

Moreover, ten of those points came in the fourth quarter, including clutch free throws that helped close out the game. In what became a tight, momentum-driven battle, his composure helped steady the Pacers. Indiana has now outscored the Thunder 100-73 in fourth quarters throughout the series, and this consistent late-game dominance proved vital once again.

Another key contributor was T.J. McConnell. The veteran guard lit up the home crowd with 10 points, five assists, and five steals in just 15 minutes of action. Together, Mathurin and McConnell combined for 37 points, surpassing the entire Thunder bench.

Tyrese Haliburton also delivered a well-rounded performance, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds—just one board shy of a triple-double. Meanwhile, although Myles Turner struggled with only nine points, his critical block on Chet Holmgren proved to be a turning point late in the game.

On the other side, Oklahoma City faltered under pressure. The Thunder committed 19 turnovers, which proved costly. The Pacers’ suffocating defense disrupted their rhythm, limiting them to 37-of-79 shooting. Remarkably, Mathurin even outscored every Thunder starter, underscoring the depth and efficiency of Indiana’s bench.

Now, with Game 4 on their home floor, the Pacers stand on the brink of something historic. Thanks to the fearless brilliance of Bennedict Mathurin and the relentless spark provided by T.J. McConnell, Indiana’s bench has completely shifted the momentum of the NBA Finals.

As a result, the pressure now bears down heavily on the Thunder. Can Oklahoma City regroup and respond, or are we, at last, witnessing the rise of a Pacers team destined to bring an NBA title to Indiana for the first time in its history?