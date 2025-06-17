All playoffs long, the Indiana Pacers have dealt with plenty of adversity and bounced back even stronger. But after blowing a late lead in Game 4, the Pacers are going to have to dig deep to regain control of the series. But it would be close to impossible for the Pacers to steal Game 5 on the road against a swarming Oklahoma City Thunder team if Tyrese Haliburton continues to play the way he's been doing thus far on Monday night.

Haliburton, who's been dealing with a lower-body injury of sorts, has been all out of sorts through the first two quarters of Game 5. He's been able to create open shots for himself, but he simply hasn't been able to knock them down. In the first half, Haliburton went scoreless on four shots — the first time he's gone scoreless in a half in his brief playoff career thus far. This then prompted some clowning from fans on social media.

“n****s tried saying Haliburton would be over Chris Paul with a ring😭 if Chris Paul went ghost as often has Hali his teams would’ve never even seen the second round,” X user @MIKEMCDANlEL wrote.

“Haliburton’s lows can be so damn low man,” @JamCristopher added.

“It’s this kind of performance that makes it really hard to consider Haliburton a superstar,” @NoisySilence19 furthered.

Fans give Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton no breaks after scoreless first half

While Haliburton has delivered for the Pacers in the past even if he's gone through poor shooting halves, this is far from the kind of night fans are expecting from someone who's earned the nickname “The Moment” for his penchant for hitting big shots in the playoffs. For someone who's been battling overrated allegations all playoffs long, this is not the kind of performance that is needed out of him — especially in a game that will play a huge part in determining which team hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy this year.

“Ain’t no room for shook ones. This is the finals. Haliburton better step up and get active and start taking shots. N***a Idc if you miss 20 shots just get out there and lay your game down. Or big Perk and Stephen A gone grind you up,” @free_krispy wrote.

“Haliburton career so weird lmao bro does not play like a superstar whatsoever but has the label? How you even define this guy?” @OG_BENJAYLATREZ added.

“Haliburton is the only all star that i've seen that has the lowest impact on his team as the best player, you see guys like shai and brunson control the entire game from their side and this guy can't do anything unless siakam or nembhard carry him,” @Arnavfrompluto piled on.