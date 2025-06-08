Over the last few weeks, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been on arguably the best stretch of clutch play in the history of the NBA, hitting four game-winning or game-tying shots over the course of this epic postseason run. The most recent of those shots occurred at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when Haliburton buried a deep two pointer over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace to steal home court advantage in the series.

Before Game 2 of the Finals, some of Haliburton's Pacers teammates were asked which of the four clutch shots he's hit in this postseason so far has been their favorite, per the NBA on X, formerly Twitter.

“It has to be the one in New York,” said Myles Turner, referring to Haliburton's game-tying jumper that hit off the heel of the rim and then improbably bounced into the hoop to send the game to overtime. “When the ball went up in the air, it was so dramatic, and you didn't know what was going to happen.”

The Knicks shot ended up getting the most votes from his Pacers teammates, although they were sure to voice their support for his other epic shots, including the recent one against the Thunder as well as the three he hit to steal Game 2 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An epic run for Tyrese Haliburton

Article Continues Below

It was just weeks ago that Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA in a poll conducted of his peers.

In the time since then, Haliburton has gone on one of the most memorable postseason runs in NBA history, leading the fourth-seeded Pacers to the NBA Finals thanks to a slew of heroic comebacks.

The Pacers have won three games this postseason in which they trailed by seven or more in the final minute, and that doesn't even include Thursday's Game 1 win over the Thunder, in which they were down 15 a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers now sit just three wins away from their first-ever NBA championship, and they have Haliburton's heroics to thank.