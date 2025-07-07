The 2025 Indiana Pacers run will be remembered forever. Even though the Pacers did not get it done, they proved to the world that they belonged and had one of the best runs to a Game 7 of an NBA Finals of any team. Watching their games during April, May, and June was pure cinema.

The Oklahoma City Thunder deserved to hoist the trophy. Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles tear in Game 7, and who knows what could have happened if he stayed healthy. They were very close, and now, it seems they might be farther away than they have been in the last two seasons.

On the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague gave his thoughts on the Pacers' tanking situation.

“I think they should go all the way tank,” Teague said. “Like at some point, somebody has to get the first-round pick. So everybody’s superstar got hurt. We know, to us, it’s somewhat rigged right? So Boston lost JT. Milwaukee lost Dame. Indiana Pacers lost Tyrese. The drop off for the Pacers is going to be so much more drastic because from going from the Finals, losing your star player, the drop off is going to be like…compared to everybody else.”

Jeff Teague urges Pacers to make extreme shift after finals run

The Haliburton injury is the main reason why Teague believes the Pacers should tank, but losing Miles Turner to their rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, hurts just as much. It's not likely, but Tegaue thinks the Pacers could tank to a Top 2 pick.

Going from an NBA Finals Game 7 to a full tank is hardly ever seen. The Pacers can still be a playoff team without Haliburton and Turner. They contain Pascal Siakam, who won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP against the New York Knicks. Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell would like a word. Remember what Aaron Nesmith did in Game 1 of the ECF when he dropped 30 points on 8-9 shooting from deep? The Pacers have talent. Tanking would benefit them in the long run but this team was very hot this past postseason and could find their way back to the postseason once again.