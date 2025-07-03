Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam has built an impressive NBA resume ever since he got drafted in 2016. He's an All-Star, an NBA champion, and has made over $180 million in contract earnings. However, if he never had a change of heart 16 years ago, Siakam would've never even considered playing basketball.

Siakam was sent to seminary school when he was 11 to become a priest

Growing up in Douala, Cameroon, basketball was on the radar for Siakam. His three older brothers had blazed the trail, all earning D1 scholarships in the U.S. Boris played at Western Kentucky University. Christian played at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). Meanwhile, James played at Vanderbilt University.

Naturally, Siakam figured he’d follow in their footsteps, especially since his father had always dreamt about having one of his sons make the NBA.

However, what Siakam didn't know was that his father had other plans for him. At 11, he was hand-picked to embody his family's Catholicism, as per a 2020 article from ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. He was enrolled at St. Andrew’s Seminary and Siakam entered with good spirits… At first.

“I would never go against his wishes,” Siakam said. “There isn't a better man I've known in my life.”

By the time he was 15, Siakam felt a desire to pursue something else. He began acting out, skipping classes, and pushing boundaries. He wasn’t a troublemaker by nature; he just didn’t want to be a priest anymore.

Seminary director Father Armel Collins Ndjama knew exactly what Siakam was trying to do. However, since his academic results were too good, he decided to keep him around.

Siakam graduated to finish what he initially came there to do, then left the seminary right after.

Pacers' Pascal Siakam was discovered at Luc Mbah a Moute's basketball camp

Despite growing up in a family that cherished the game of basketball, Siakam first wanted to pursue soccer. Everything changed in 2011 when he tagged along with some of his childhood friends to see what former NBA player Luc Mbah a Moute's free basketball camps were like, aka the same basketball camp Joel Embiid was discovered.

By virtue of having three brothers play in the NCAA, Siakam automatically got a spot to one of the camps. He wasn't good, but he did show two things that can't be taught. Physical tools — standing at 6-foot-8 — and immense hustle.

After another year of attending the camps, Siakam was invited to Basketball Without Borders. That’s where scouts really started to take notice.

From there, it was a whirlwind. He moved to Texas to play for God’s Academy, then committed to New Mexico State in 2013. In his sophomore year, Siakam averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds, earning WAC Player of the Year honors.

By 2016, Siakam applied for the NBA draft and was taken by the Toronto Raptors with the 27th pick of the draft.

How has Pascal Siakam's NBA career panned out thus far?

Since then, Siakam has become one of the most underappreciated stars in the league. In nine seasons, Siakam has more than exceeded his initial draft position, winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors and recently reaching the NBA Finals again with the Pacers in 2024-25.

NBA champion (2019)

Most Improved Player of the Year (2019)

Three-time All-Star

Two-time All-NBA

First G-Leaguer to start in an All-Star Game

2025 Eastern Conference Playoff MVP

Not too bad for someone who only started playing basketball 14 years ago.