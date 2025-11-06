The Indiana Pacers turned plenty of heads already this season after signing Mac McClung. However, the three-time NBA dunk contest champion's time with the club was short-lived, as the front office just waived him in favor of another player.

Reports indicate that the Pacers released McClung on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The decision comes after the 26-year-old guard played three contests for Indiana.

“The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Mac McClung, sources tell ESPN. The reigning three-time NBA dunk contest champion signed a multiyear, non-guaranteed [contract] with the Pacers last week and scored 6.3 points in 11.3 minutes per game over three contests.”

Charania claims the Pacers are replacing McClung with point guard Monte Morris. This signing fills the roster for Indiana.

“The Indiana Pacers are signing veteran point guard Monte Morris with their newly open roster spot, sources tell ESPN.”

Morris, who is 30 years old, will be playing in his ninth year in the NBA once he plays his first game with the Pacers. Indiana will be his sixth team in his career. Upon joining the Pacers' roster, Monte Morris is averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game throughout his career. He also owns a 47.4% career field goal percentage while shooting 38.9% from beyond the three-point line.

With the Pacers' backcourt dealing with injuries, Morris comes in with the potential to get some immediate playing time. The signing comes with some good timing as well, as the club doesn't play its next game until Saturday, when Indiana takes on the Denver Nuggets. That gives Morris some time to get acquainted with his new teammates and system before hitting the court.