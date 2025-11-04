The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a rough start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 1-6 after a heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. A large part of the reason why Indiana has started so slowly is the number of injuries they have been dealing with, including to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who will miss all of this season with a torn Achilles.

Recently, Haliburton raised eyebrows when he took to social media to post a video of himself dunking, giving fans a good sign as he continues to work his way back from the injury.

Now, the All-Star has revealed the hilarious aftermath of that video.

“Post a video dunking, drug test a week later!” wrote Haliburton on X, formerly Twitter.

Players across many sports leagues have been known to jokingly post their “random” drug tests after an impressive athletic feat, and it seems that Haliburton was hopping in line with the trend.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, also dealing with a torn Achilles, similarly recently posted a video of himself dunking, giving fans hope that these two could be back out on the court sooner than expected.

A transitional year for the Pacers

Article Continues Below

While it's still early, the writing already seems to be on the wall for this Pacers season, in that they likely will not be competing for anything other than lottery positioning in 2025-26.

Still, that may not be the worst thing for the long term direction of the franchise, as the team won't be under any pressure to rush Haliburton back into the lineup, and they'll also potentially have a chance to draft an elite player in what figures to be a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class.

In the meantime, Indiana can continue to develop some of its younger players like Bennedict Mathurin in hopes of getting them even more ready to contribute in 2026-27.

The Pacers will next take the floor on Wednesday at home against the winless Brooklyn Nets.