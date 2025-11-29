Will Nikola Jokic play in the second of a back-to-back on Saturday night? The Denver Nuggets star is listed on the injury report with a left wrist sprain ahead of the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. So, is Jokic playing tonight?

Jokic has dealt with injury questions at times this season, but he has still managed to play in all 18 of Denver's contests. The injury uncertainty has not been a problem by any means, as Jokic continues to play at an MVP level.

Here's everything we know about Nikola Jokic's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Suns.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Suns

Jokic is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with his aforementioned wrist issue.

Given the fact that Saturday's contest is the second of a back-to-back, the Nuggets will be especially cautious. Jokic looked fine in the Nuggets' 139-136 loss to the Spurs on Friday, though, dropping 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

When it comes to the question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.

Nuggets' injury report

Jokic is one of seven Nuggets listed on Saturday's injury report.

Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain): Questionable

Bruce Brown (right knee sprain): Questionable

Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain): Out

Christian Braun (left ankle sprain): Out

Julian Strawther (lower back injury management): Out

DaRon Holmes II (G League on assignment): Out

Tamar Bates (G League two-way): Out

Suns' injury report

The Suns have six players on the injury report.