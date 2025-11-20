The Indiana Pacers finally snapped their eight-game losing streak Wednesday night, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 127-118 behind an unexpected and historic performance from backup center Jay Huff. The big man came off the bench and delivered a performance that stamped his name into Pacers franchise history.

StatMuse took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the impressive stat line that put the former Virginia Cavaliers standout in the Pacers franchise record books.

“Jay Huff vs CHA:

20 PTS

5 REB

3 BLK

4 3P

The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers off the bench.”

Huff’s breakout performance gave the struggling Pacers a rare spark, coming at a time when the team desperately needed momentum after entering the matchup with a 1-13 record. His 20 points and four made threes showcased an efficient inside-out scoring display, while his three blocks energized the defense during a pivotal third-quarter stretch that helped secure the win.

The 28-year-old center’s performance came at a time when Indiana continues to adjust to life without All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton, who remains out for the season after tearing his Achilles in last year’s Finals. Without their floor general, the Pacers have fought to find stability on both ends of the court. Huff’s shooting and rim protection offered a glimpse of what the team hopes to see more of from its second unit moving forward.

For a franchise sitting at 2-13 and searching for positives, Huff’s outing represented more than just a statistical milestone — it was a sign of resilience. As the Pacers vs. Hornets game proved, contributions from players like Huff could be vital to keeping morale high and developing depth in a challenging campaign. With Haliburton — the face of the franchise — out for the remainder of the season while recovering from the injury he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, finding consistent production off the Pacers bench may be key to keeping the season on track.