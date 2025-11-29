The Buffalo Bills delivered a quick roster update with Dalton Kincaid injured. The Bills tight end is dealing with a hamstring ailment for the whole month. Hence why Sean McDermott is elevating a TE.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed who'll join Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense on Saturday afternoon.

“With Dalton Kincaid listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, the Bills elevated TE Keleki Latu to their active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The 23-year-old hands the 2024 Most Valuable Player a 6-foot-7 target if Latu gets inserted into some packages. He previously caught a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 16.

The move comes amid what's now considered an “urgency” period for the Bills and across the league.

Bills vs. Steelers involves playoff push

Sunday's contest pits two proud franchises rich in winning tradition. Plus also familiar with this time of year.

McDermott himself understands that there's more urgency inside the Bills' facility. That's because this is when teams turn up the volume for their playoff runs.

Buffalo annually enters each season as a trending AFC favorite in the era of McDermott/Allen. Expectations rose higher following a second conference title game appearance for this regime. Buffalo fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, though, which dropped McDermott and Allen's AFC title game record to 0-2 overall.

The Bills, however, are slipping in the race for the division title. Buffalo is two games behind the New England Patriots at 9-2 overall — which also threatens the Bills' streak of claiming the AFC East in the last five seasons. The Bills haven't finished below first since the 2019 season, when they went 10-6 and still made the postseason.