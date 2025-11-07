There is no other way to say it: The Indiana Pacers are struggling. With their badly depleted lineup, the Pacers have only won one game this season, and seemingly, things are not getting any better.

The Pacers fell to 1-7 after losing to the previously winless Brooklyn Nets, 112-103, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. It was a tough pill to swallow for the Pacers, as they gave up their lead early in the fourth quarter.

But amid the team's health woes, a silver lining is the continued recovery of Tyrese Haliburton from his Achilles injury. He is expected to miss the entire season, but the All-Star guard has remained in good spirits.

He could not contain his excitement after watching a video of Pacers legend Reggie Miller shooting the lights out with content creator Lethal Shooter.

“I would say it’s gotta be the shoes, but it’s Reggie MF Miller,” wrote Haliburton on X.

"I would say it's gotta be the shoes but it's Reggie MF Miller🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mVO7vfDVOS — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) November 7, 2025"

The 60-year-old Miller was wearing a blue colorway of Haliburton's first signature shoe, HALI 1.

As Haliburton mentioned, it is cool to see Miller not losing his shooting touch after all these years. He ended his illustrious career with a then-league record of 2,561 three-pointers. It was eventually surpassed by Stephen Curry, James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson.

Fans echoed Haliburton's reaction by heaping praise on Miller.

“If Reggie played in Steph Curry era NBA, he’d be a god,” said @NorthWeymo.

“Man, he might get nine points a game today if you stick 'em in the corner and have him move around,” posited @JermySaintLouis.

“Reggie looking like he could be in 3-point contest, for real,” added @keepitreal_4L.

“Jumper still ugly, but still always goes in. Unc status,” posted @OldUncleNed.

“True class doesn’t fade,” wrote @benno_nagel.

With the way the Pacers are struggling and their injury-stricken roster, maybe they could sign Miller to a 10-day contract.