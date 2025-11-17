The mark of a successful team is one that has a sturdy enough foundation to withstand the temporary loss of their best players. The scorching-hot Detroit Pistons are proving that they are not defined solely by their star duo, earning victories over both the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers without guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren to extend their winning streak to nine games.

However, if this impressive squad is going to seize Eastern Conference glory this season, those standout talents must be healthy. Detroit may not need them for Monday's matchup versus the 1-12 Indiana Pacers, but building chemistry and momentum is key for a franchise that still has plenty to learn.

Fans, especially those who have tickets for the game, are interested to know how the injury report is looking ahead of tonight's Pistons-Pacers clash.

Injury updates for Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren

Cunningham is listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion, while Duren is probable to play after nursing a right ankle sprain. Ending this four-game homestand on a high note will obviously be much trickier if either or both players are sidelined, especially in light of the latest injury information regarding Indiana.

Dynamic wing Bennedict Mathurin, who has missed all but two games this season because of a big toe sprain, is questionable for Monday's contest. Obi Toppin is still recovering from foot surgery and Aaron Nesmith is now faced with an extended absence after suffering a knee sprain, adding to the catastrophic injury problems that began when Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pistons are shorthanded themselves. Jaden Ivey (knee) and Marcus Sasser (hip) are both in the midst of lengthy injury stints, Tobias Harris has not played since Nov. 1 (ankle) and Bobi Klintman (ankle) will be inactive versus the Pacers. Adversity builds character, however, as evidenced by Detroit's East-leading 11-2 record. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have led the way for much of this sensational stretch.

The former is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest, and the latter is posting 19.4 points and 12.0 boards a night. Drafted a year apart from one another, these franchise pillars are lifting the Pistons to heights they have not seen since the final year of the George W. Bush Administration.

Duren is on track to compete against Indiana, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding Cunningham, who just inked a new deal with Nike. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.