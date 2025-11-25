There is still no timetable for the return of Tyrese Haliburton with the Indiana Pacers, as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury. But it is clear that he is on the right path.

While he cannot see action, Haliburton has been quite the cheerleader for the Pacers, even though they have been struggling. He provides energy and encouragement from the bench, while also constantly communicating with his teammates.

The 25-year-old guard is so raring to play that he dunked the ball during practice, throwing it down with his left hand and celebrating afterward. It was impressive and scary at the same time.

WWE star John Cena even took notice, reposting the video on X and adding the hashtag: #NeverGiveUp.

Article Continues Below

For the unaware, Haliburton and Cena have developed a friendship, as the Pacers star is a big fan of the WWE. The two-time All-Star even made an appearance at SummerSlam in August, wherein Cena taunted him and grabbed one of his crutches to use it as a weapon against Cody Rhodes.

It was a striking moment, as it was the so-called heel turn of the 48-year-old Cena. For sure, it was a memorable time for Haliburton, who has often talked about his love for WWE.

Fans also echoed Cena's message for Haliburton, who has embodied the Pacers' “next play” mindset. He led Indiana to the NBA Finals with a legendary run in the playoffs, including multiple game-winners and come-from-behind wins.

If there is anyone who does not give up despite a tough setback, it is Haliburton.