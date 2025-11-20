The Indiana Pacers were just on top of the world during their summer, where they were just one win away from hoisting the NBA championship. Since then, things just have not been the same, from Tyrese Haliburton suffering an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to Myles Turner signing with their rivals early in free agency. This season hasn't made it any better, as they've dealt with several more injuries.

That has led the Pacers to continue swapping players in and out on the free agent market, and they recently made another move after their win against the Charlotte Hornets.

“The Indiana Pacers are planning to waive guard Monte Morris and sign forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell ESPN. Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over two 10-day hardship deals,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Pacers dealing with injuries to the guard position, they signed Morris to help fill the void. For the most part, they've been able to get most of their players back at the position, which means Morris wouldn't be needed as much anymore.

Robinson-Earl will now have the chance to add some depth at the forward position for the Pacers, but it's not certain how long he'll be staying around. Mac McClung spent some time with the Pacers earlier in the season before he was waived for Morris.

The Pacers are now 2-13 after their win against the Hornets, and they're doing their best to stay competitive in games despite all the injuries. Earlier in the season, Pascal Siakam joked about how they had played so far.

“It's almost laughable. But it's not funny,” Siakam said via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. “You want to feel good about the effort, but the result isn't there. It's hard, hard time for us as a team. We just have to keep going. … It's hard to be positive but we have to.”