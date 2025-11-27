The Indiana Pacers will fly back home with a bitter taste in their mouths after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 97-95, in the NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Brandon Ingram sank the game-winning jumper with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Raptors their ninth straight win, improving to 14-5. The Pacers, meanwhile, dropped to 2-16, including 0-10 on the road.

Indiana had the chance to steal the win or send the game into overtime but Bennedict Mathurin missed his last-gasp attempt.

But despite the loss, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle remained pragmatic, knowing that it's still early in the season.

“We have some things we can build on. It's just simply a matter of staying together, understanding that everything is going to be difficult, and embracing that challenge,” said Carlisle, as quoted by Indianapolis Star's Dustin Dopirak.

Carlisle: "We have some things we can build on, yeah. It's just simply a matter of staying together, understanding that everything is going to be difficult and embracing that challenge." — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) November 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

With the game tied at 95-95, Pascal Siakam had a clear shot to the rim. He, however, was blocked by Jakob Poeltl, setting up Ingram's heroic bucket.

TJ McConnell led the Pacers with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists off the bench. Siakam had 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals, while Mathurin chipped in 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Indiana has been stricken by injuries, with McConnell, Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin all missing time. Of course, there's also Tyrese Haliburton, who's still out with his Achilles injury.

The Pacers, however, have repeatedly shown that they can bounce back, as proven by their memorable run to the NBA Finals last season. But clearly, they have to right the ship as soon as possible.