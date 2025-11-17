It is hard to imagine the Indiana Pacers as a team that just made the NBA Finals some months ago based on the way they are performing on the court in the 2025-26 NBA season. Thanks in large part to an injury-riddled roster, the reigning Eastern Conference champions only have a win to show through their first 13 games.

Heading into their matchup against the Detroit Pistons at home this Monday night, the Pacers are riding a brutal seven-game losing streak.

But help could be on the way for Indiana, with Bennedict Mathurin seemingly having a chance to see action in the Pistons for the first time in over three weeks.

Bennedict Mathurin's injury status vs. Pistons

Mathurin has been upgraded to questionable for the showdown versus the Pistons, as reflected on his status on the NBA's official injury report for Monday.

The former Arizona Wildcats star has missed the last 11 Pacers games due to a toe injury. He's only appeared in two games to date in the 2025-26 NBA season, which were losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and to the Memphis Grizzlies. But in both games, he was Indiana's leading scorer, as he put up 36 points and 26 markers versus the Thunder and the Grizzlies, respectively.

The Pacers certainly could use some help on offense, and the prospect of Mathurin returning to action is good news to that end for Indiana, which is last in the NBA with just a 104.3 offensive rating. Indiana is also the only team through Sunday with an effective field goal percentage (46.2 percent) lower than 50 percent.