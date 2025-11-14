Grayson Allen left Thursday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers after colliding with a defender and was ruled out with a right quad contusion, Suns reporter Amanda Pflugrad said. The veteran guard briefly headed to the locker room and did not return, leaving Phoenix to finish the second quarter without one of its primary scorers.

Allen has carried a heavy load for the Phoenix Suns early in the season, starting and averaging about 19.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, per ESPN. He also exploded for a career-high 42 points and a franchise-record 10 three-pointers just days earlier, so any leg issue immediately raises concern about short-term availability and rhythm.

In the moment, Allen grabbed his right thigh after the collision and walked gingerly to the locker room while trainers examined him. The Suns initially listed the problem as a contusion, a type of bruise that typically requires rest, icing, and monitoring for swelling, not surgery, but it can still sap explosiveness and limit shooting mechanics if pain lingers.

Phoenix's coach and medical staff now face a choice. Rest Allen conservatively to protect his legs after a historic week or push for a quick return in a packed early-season schedule. The Suns have depth around him, but his perimeter shooting and late-game poise proved decisive in recent wins, meaning backups will need to absorb both minutes and creation duties if he misses time.

Expect daily updates; with a contusion, recovery can vary from a couple of days to more extended soreness depending on how he responds to treatment. For now, Phoenix is left hoping a bruised quad is a short interruption to what’s been a breakout stretch for Allen.