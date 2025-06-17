The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are competing in the crucial Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The series is tied 2-2, and historically, the winner of a Game 5 with the series tied goes on to win the best-of-seven more than 75 percent of the time. Thus far, things are not going as hoped for the Pacers on the road.

Thunder guard Jalen Williams went off early and helped put Indiana into a double-digit hole. But along the way, the Pacers made NBA Playoffs history that no one saw coming.

They became the first team in NBA history to have eight different players score at least 175 points in the same playoffs, per ESPN.

Entering the NBA Finals, much of the discussion centered on the Thunder's depth. Do not get me wrong, they certainly are a very deep team. But basketball fans all over have been sleeping on the depth and talent of these Indiana Pacers.

Everyone knows all about Tyrese Haliburton. If you didn't, then you have been living under a rock these playoffs. Pascal Siakam is likely one of the most underrated players in the NBA, despite already being a huge part of an NBA Championship squad with the Toronto Raptors.

The remaining starting five consists of Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith. Turner is better known as an elite shot blocker, but in recent years, he has truly developed an outside game. Nembhard is a defensive stopper, but has upped his offensive efficiency in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, Nesmith is a hot-and-cold offensive player.

But throughout four rounds of the playoffs, most teams are likely to see their starters reach those marks.

The difference is the offensive prowess from the Pacers' bench. Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and now Obi Toppin have each scored 175+ points this postseason.

In Game 5, the Pacers trailed by as much as 18 points. However, Siakam has led a massive comeback, and the swing game now hangs in the balance.