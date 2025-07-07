The Indiana Pacers were less than three hours away from possibly securing the biggest win in their franchise's near-50-year existence on June 22, and just over two weeks later they are scrambling to assemble a respectable roster that can stay competitive in the Eastern Conference next season. A dream-like playoffs experience quickly turned into an excruciating nightmare that is almost as unfathomable as the momentous thrills that preceded it. Fans have hardly had time to process their emotions.

And neither has management. After losing Tyrese Haliburton to a gut-wrenching Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and watching longtime center Myles Turner ink a $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers are focused on addressing their previously lauded but presently vulnerable roster depth. They are signing big man James Wiseman to a two-year minimum contract, according to reporter Tony East.

The deal will carry a player option on the second season and include partial guarantees. Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, tore his left Achilles tendon in the first game of the 2024-25 campaign. He will get an opportunity to make a proper first impression in Indiana, as he returns to the team that took a chance on him last July.

James Wiseman will enter a pivotal season with Pacers



When he fully recovers, Wiseman should have the opportunity to solidify a regular role in the rotation. Turner's exit, which has been a divisive topic among fans, leaves a big void to fill. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered his own season-ending Achilles injury soon after Wiseman went down, is also trending toward a new contract, via East, and could see a boost in playing time as well. Recent trade acquisition Jay Huff figures to be the starter, and the re-emerging veteran Tony Bradley could also stay in the mix.

Simply put, Indiana's frontcourt is wildly unpredictable at the moment. The Pacers are trying to give themselves multiple avenues for success, and a former top prospect is certainly an intriguing one. Wiseman could not find his footing with either the Golden State Warriors or Detroit Pistons, averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per contest. He is only 24 years old, however, making a breakthrough still attainable.

The seven-footer has to move quickly, though. Perhaps the silver lining in all of this recent Pacers' misfortune is a James Wiseman surge.

