The Indiana Pacers just didn't bring enough to the table in Game 2 after suffering a 123-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled a bit as well, as he only scored five points going into the fourth quarter of the contest. While discussing Haliburton's postgame comments, Richard Jefferson took the opportunity to casually roast Kendrick Perkins on Sunday night.

Jefferson was praising Haliburton for admitting that he needs to score more often early on in the game. The former NBA forward turned analyst claimed that the Pacers' point guard scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter was “empty calories.” He then made a side comment, stating that Kendrick Perkins “knows about those.” Perkins couldn't do anything but laugh at the joke.

“I love it that Tyrese said ‘I've gotta get myself going earlier in the game. I've gotta get feet in the paint.' And you saw that in the fourth quarter. He had five [points] going into the fourth. And then he gets those 12 points, but the game's out of reach. It's a 20-point game. Those are empty calories. Perk knows about those.”

RJ roasted Perk here lmao pic.twitter.com/DquBtntgwg — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins have become a comedic duo for ESPN in recent years. They often take jabs at one another, with Jefferson making fun of Perkins' weight, and Perkins making fun of Jefferson for being bald.

Whenever they can roast each other, they will. And Jefferson very smartly used Tyrese Haliburton's performance in the Pacers-Thunder Game 2 matchup to poke fun at his co-star.

Jokes aside, Jefferson made a good point, though. Considering how well Haliburton has played, the Pacers' star point guard has to get going much sooner than the fourth quarter. Especially against this Thunder team that ended the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 68-14.

Game 3 is set to tip off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST. This will be the first contest of the series taking place in Indiana. The Pacers have a chance to stun Oklahoma City and take a 2-1 lead with the next two games being in Indiana.