OKLAHOMA CITY — Coach Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers kept their season alive in a 108-91 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, setting the stage for a best-of-7 finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The winner captures the 2025 NBA championship, which would be a franchise's first for either squad. However, after both teams faced off in six consecutive contests, should fans expect any more surprises in Game 7? Well, Carlisle still has options.

The Pacers' head coach teased potential adjustments against the Thunder during his media availability ahead of the biggest game in franchise history.

“There are more adjustments that can be made for sure. So, we’ll see”

Rick Carlisle ahead of Game 7: "There are more adjustments that can be made for sure. So, we'll see"

One of the critical adjustments Carlisle and the Pacers made in Game 6 was their defense on Thunder All-Star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Instead of applying consistent pressure near the logo, the Pacers' coverage sagged off before throwing constant double teams in and around the paint whenever SGA turned his head. The consistent pressure led to him tying a career-high eight turnovers.

Carlisle and the Pacers will undoubtedly take with them the lessons learned throughout the NBA Finals. It's what led them to the top of the stairs to a championship in Game 7.

“One game. This is what it's all about,” Carlisle said. “This is what you dream about growing up. This kind of opportunity. The opportunity to play a game like this is a great honor and a great privilege.

Rick Carlisle excited for Pacers' Game 7 opportunity

While All-Star Pascal Siakam reflected on the valuable advice received from Los Angeles Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle embraces the pressure that comes with competing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. With over 35 years of coaching experience and one NBA title, Carlisle has a chance at capturing his second in 14 years.

For Carlisle, Game 7's pressure-filled moments are what sports are all about.

“I love pressure,” Carlisle said. “As you go on your competitive life in sports, what you learn is that these moments are rare. And trying to duplicate this kind of situation is something that you look to do in everyday life, and it's not easy to do that. It's not easy to do that. I'm very much looking forward to Game 7. The last time we had one of these in the finals was '16. I've seen things about that, and these are special moments for, certainly, for both teams, but for our league.”

Carlisle and the Pacers will look to make NBA history, upsetting the Thunder in Game 7 at the Paycom Center.