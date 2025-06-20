The Indiana Pacers created a far different celebration in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers were the ones in party mode, on a night the Thunder was one win away from securing the title.

Indiana rushed through OKC with an impressive 108-91 trouncing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans glued to the NBA Finals now will get treated to a Game 7. Indiana showed its heart is still beating in avoiding an OKC celebration.

But a certain trend is on the Pacers' side. One Indiana must find a way to scale.

Sportsnet Stats unveiled what Indiana now faces ahead of Sunday. Before both teams enter the Paycom Center for the final time.

“This will be the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history. The home team has won 15 of the previous 19 contests,” the account posted on X.

How Pacers forced Game 7 against Thunder

The Pacers and Thunder will engage in the first NBA Finals seventh deciding game since 2016. LeBron James spearheaded the epic 3-1 comeback for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors that night nearly a decade ago.

But how did Indiana force the final game? Especially after being down by a large deficit early?

Chet Holmgren hit a finger roll layup to make it 10-2. OKC fans started to visualize a celebration after Thursday. But Pascal Siakam ignited the charge — banking a 16-foot jumper to spark the rally.

Siakam then threw down a thunderous dunk in front of Jalen Williams. That helped place a cap on a massive second quarter onslaught. Indiana led 28-25 after the first quarter, but outscored OKC with an astonishing 36-17 second quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faced triple teams. The reigning Most Valuable Player settled for a series low 21 points. Holmgren settled for just four points — as that layup represented his final time getting the ball inside the hoop. Game 5 hero Williams was even bottled, ending with 16 on the evening.

The Pacers watched Obi Toppin drop 20 off the bench. Toppin became one of six Pacers in double figures and nailed four three-pointers. Tyrese Haliburton went from hobbled to scoring 14 facing elimination. Andrew Nembhard rained down 17 points including hitting three from behind the arc.

Indiana is at a disadvantage still with the raucous crowd awaiting them. Plus the torrid history for road teams in Game 7. Although the last NBA Finals seventh game was won by the visitors. Indiana now can attempt to join the Cavs in NBA lore.