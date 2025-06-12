After Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton called out the “talking heads” of the media, saying he doesn't care about the narrative surrounding him, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith responded. With the Pacers having won Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Smith would take issue with Haliburton's point on the media.

As Haliburton would question “what do they really know about basketball” in regards to the media, Smith would call the statement “ignorant” and pointed to the former players who work in the field.

“That's a very ignorant statement on his part,” Smith said. “You know, it is. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaq, y'all you others, Kendrick Perkins, I'm just saying. So what do you mean? That's the media. That's who you're talking about. Now you're talking about me. I'm the guy that wanted him drafted by the New York Knicks. I'm the guy that said that the players were wrong to label him overrated. Did you remember that? So I give him credit. He was smart enough not to mention my name because he was assuming, because had he mentioned me, I'd go in deeper. But I won't.”

“That's a very ignorant statement on his part… it just amazes me how cats can be sometimes. Win the damn chip. Just in case he was talking about me: My brother, I'm not going away. I'm gonna be here for a while.” Stephen A. Smith to Tyrese Haliburton.pic.twitter.com/EKjxl7yMIj https://t.co/BawZQWPZtq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith sends warning to Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Even LeBron James has called out the media aside from the Pacers star amid the NBA Finals, but Smith isn't agreeing with the current players. He would say that Haliburton needs to focus more on winning a championship and would send a warning if the point guard was subtly mentioning Smith in his comments.

“What I will say to you is this, in the end, it just amazes me how cats can be sometimes. Win the damn chip, bro. In the first two games of this NBA final series, you had your moment with 1.3 seconds left. Other than that, you didn't play well,” Smith continued. “That ain't on me. That's on you, you know. And, oh, by the way, just in case he was talking about me, my brother, I'm not going away. I'm gonna be here for a while. So next year, and the year after that…I'm going to be here, and players far more accomplished and far more superior have made their efforts trying to call me out. How has that worked out?”

At any rate, Haliburton will look to lead Indiana to a 3-1 series lead with Game 4 happening on Thursday night.