Thus far, the NBA Finals have produced some exciting moments (i.e., Tyrese Haliburton's epic Game 1 buzzer-beater). LeBron James recognizes that, but what about the media?

On his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James essentially encouraged the media to do a more thorough job in covering the Finals, per HoopsHype.

“We all have a story,” James said “And there is a lot of stories that could be told on the OKC roster and on the Pacers roster. And it’s like, do the guys that preach our game, do they want to do the homework and take the time out to actually tell these stories? And it doesn’t seem way. “It’s just, ‘what can I say without truth or without knowledge’ or ‘this is what I want to say’ and there’s no accountability behind it. That now goes to our fans. We have to protect our players, protect our product, and also bring awareness. I think our game is also about storytelling. We have to tell the stories of our players, of how they got there, why they’re there, the journey it took for them to get there.”

The Pacers lead the series 2-1 after defeating the Thunder 116-107 in Game 3 on Wednesday. A second-quarter run plus supreme bench play by guard Bennedcit Mathurin solidified the Pacers' critical win. Mathurin finished the game with 27 points, and Haliburton had 22.

However, this Finals matchup is between two low-market teams. Game 1 achieved record-low viewership for an NBA Finals opener, with 8.91 million viewers.

Yet, James has a point to make when it comes to the ins and outs of both teams.

The storylines for LeBron James

For starters, the Pacers and Thunder share a common pursuit for an elusive title. The Pacers are in their first NBA Finals since 2000. Furthermore, they are looking to snatch their first title in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking to win their first title since 1979, when they were the Seattle SuperSonics. The Thunder's defense is getting considerable recognition for their intensity, particularly when trying to contain Haliburton at the perimeter.

The Pacers' ability to close out the game in the final moments is a noteworthy subject. Indiana big man Myles Turner's presence in the paint has been a significant factor.

Also, Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could join elite company if they win the title. He would join the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal to win the league MVP, scoring title, and Finals MVP in the same year.