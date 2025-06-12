Fresh off a disheartening 123-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2, it looked like the Indiana Pacers were in trouble. It seemed as though OKC has them figured out. But the Pacers have been punching above their weight class all playoffs long, and in Game 3, they were the better team, especially in the clutch, as they took a 116-107 victory over the Thunder on Wednesday night to regain control of the series.

There were a few Indiana sporting icons in attendance. One of them was Caitlin Clark, who continued to be a good-luck charm for the Pacers as they remained unbeaten in this year's playoffs with her in attendance. But in attendance along with Clark was Pacers GOAT Reggie Miller, who sat courtside wearing a Flo-Jo Mark Jackson Pacers jersey. Miller can root for the Pacers without holding back this time, now that he's no longer a part of the commentary crew calling the game.

After the Pacers' win, Miller expressed his joy after seeing Indiana take care of business, and he revealed the biggest factor that fueled their crucial Game 3 victory.

“I think it was big for the Pacers [that] they never got down like in Games 1 and 2 by double digits. You gotta keep it close versus [the Thunder] cause we know how good they are when they stretch that lead,” Miller told player correspondent Dyson Daniels, via the official NBA account on X.

Much like others did, Miller shouted out the Pacers bench for their invaluable contributions; in particular, Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell came in and kept Indiana in the game — setting the stage for the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to seal the deal late in the fourth.

“Their bench, their depth. We've seen that throughout the playoffs. Tonight, the Pacers [bench] got the best of them. TJ was unbelievable, I thought his hustle, his steals [were great] and Mathurin provided the points for them,” Miller added.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks the ball
Magic Johnson celebrates Pacers for huge Game 3 winJedd Pagaduan ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton protests
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t care about ‘big talking heads’ after Game 3 winJedd Pagaduan ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks down Thunder’s shooting struggles vs PacersJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Magic Johnson breaks down Thunder’s Game 3 struggles vs. PacersRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers set NBA Finals mark not seen since 1978 with Game 3 winRexwell Villas ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Pacers logo in the background
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals why Thunder lost to Pacers in Game 3Josue Pavon ·

Pacers look to finish the job 25 years after Reggie Miller's NBA Finals heartbreak

Pacers Reggie Miller watches his game tying 3 point shot to force OT. Pacers won 118-107. (Puff Daddy watches in backround left, w towel, Spike Lee on right edge).
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2000, the Pacers finally broke through the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals for the first time with Miller leading the way. Alas, they ran into the buzzsaw that was the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers and ended up losing in six games.

25 years later, the Pacers are in need of just two more wins to avenge that heartbreak, and Miller will certainly have their back every step of the way.