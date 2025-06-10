Tyrese Haliburton has led the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they're taking on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indy's run to the postseason, combined with Haliburton's incredibly clutch performances, has led to a number of memes on social media.

And you can bet that Tyrese Haliburton has seen all of them.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton admits to seeing NBA Twitter memes

Tyrese Haliburton is a perfect 4-of-4 from the field on go-ahead or game-tying shots in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime this postseason, leading the Pacers to clutch comeback wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The wins over the Eastern Conference's best Cavs led to a number of memes being posted, but Haliburton's Game 2 and Game 4 performances over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals gave those memes new life, with many probably going a little too far.

During a recent NBA Finals media availability, the Indiana Pacers superstar guard admitted that he definitely was seeing everything that was posted about him on social media.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, I see a fair share of the absurd things that are on social media,” Tyrese Haliburton said this week. “I get a good laugh out of certain things. I think that's just a part of NBA Twitter in general. It's pretty funny stuff.”

"Yeah, I see a fair share of the absurd things that are on social media. I get a good laugh out of certain things. I think that's just a part of NBA Twitter in general. It's pretty funny stuff." Tyrese Haliburton on the memes and jokes made involving him. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/n4C3ZUQ6W6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers won Game 1 after trailing the Thunder for 46 minutes and 29 seconds. Their first and only lead of the game came with 0.3 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton's go-ahead jumpshot. Oklahoma City responded in Game 2, winning 123-107 and leading for 44 minutes and 57 seconds.

Game 3 between the Pacers and Thunder will tip off on Wednesday night at 8:30PM EST on ABC.