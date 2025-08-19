Despite the Cincinatti Bengals' 31-17 preseason win against the Washington Commanders, Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd revealed why he believes the Bengals aren't close to being Super Bowl contenders. After their starting quarterback Joe Burrow highlighted his team's inconsistencies against the Commanders, Cowherd laid out what's wrong with the organization.

Using past and present NFL teams as examples, Cowherd explained why the Bengals pale in comparision to the champions before them, per Fox Sports 1's The Herd.

“To win a Super Bowl, you need a combination of things, you all know this. When New England had their two dynasties, it was great owner, great coach, great quarterback. Great coordinators,” Cowherd said. “Kansas City's got a great GM, a great owner, a great coach, and a great quarterback. Philadelphia. Best GM in the sport, many believe. Great owner. Top 10 quarterback. Rams, same thing. Top to bottom. It's a combination of things.

“You look at Cincinatti and you're like, do we really like Zac Taylor? I'm not sure. It's just too lopsided of an organization. It's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and everything else. Their defacto general manager is 90-years-old Mike Brown. They have the smallest personnel department in the NFL. That's why they don't take big risks like the Philadelphia Eagles, who are constantly trying to get slightly better. They don't do that,” Cowherd added.

Cowherd says the Bengals don't do everything in their power to improve their team as a whole.

“They beat down their culture. They beat down all their stars players to squeeze every ounce out and I hear this, “Colin we made a Super Bowl,” oh wake up,” Cowherd added. “When you're not paying your rookie quarterback the big money, yet, you don't have to be as button up. Once you pay Jalen Hurts or Mahomes or Josh Allen, or Matt Stafford, you have to be more buttoned up. It's all about the margins.”

"It's just too lopsided of an organization. It's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and everything else.@colincowherd doesn't think the Bengals are doing enough to help their star QB pic.twitter.com/wtSi3Y5Yju — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

Without DE Trey Hendrickson, Colin Cowherd believes the Bengals have the worst defense in the league. For Cowherd, teams target Hendrickson to their advantage, which he saw in the Bengals' preseason game against the Commanders.

Joe Burrow's blunt verdict on Bengals' preseason win

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow commended the Commanders' offense before Monday. Then, he discussed the good and the bad from Monday's win while reminding everyone it's still preseason, he said during the game to reporter Laura Rutledge.

“Some good plays, some bad plays,” Burrow noted. “That's football, but good to make those mistakes in the preseason this year rather than in the regular season.”

The Bengals will host the Colts in their final preseason matchup on Saturday.