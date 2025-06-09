The Oklahoma City Thunder have evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece with a dominant 123–107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 at Paycom Center. Just days after a heartbreaking collapse in the opener, the Thunder bounced back with urgency and purpose. They thrilled the home crowd with a wire-to-wire win. This time, they held firm and avoided the late-game mistakes that cost them in Game 1.

As a result, fans quickly took to social media, expressing praise, relief, and renewed hope after the emphatic performance.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton, who nailed the game-winner in Game 1, faced heavy criticism online. One fan even compared him to Ben Simmons, citing his lack of impact. Haliburton finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep. In addition, he added three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. Nevertheless, despite the decent numbers, fans expected more from Indiana’s star in a crucial game.

On the other hand, Aaron Wiggins earned widespread praise for his spark off the bench. “Aaron Wiggins was huge for OKC tonight,” one fan posted. In response to the team’s early lead, Wiggins delivered 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed four rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Clearly, his energy helped maintain Oklahoma City’s momentum.

Following the win, celebratory posts flooded social media. One fan quipped, “The devil doesn’t work on Sundays,” referencing the team’s strong weekend performance.

Furthermore, another boldly declared, “OKC doesn’t lose back-to-back games,” highlighting the Thunder’s postseason resilience. Overall, the mood shifted dramatically in Oklahoma City’s favor.

Oklahoma City outperformed Indiana in nearly every statistical category in Game 2. The Thunder shot more efficiently from the field (48.8%) and the free-throw line (87.9%), while also outrebounding the Pacers 43–35 and forcing more points off turnovers (17).

They controlled the paint with a 42–34 edge and led by as many as 23 points, never letting the game slip. In contrast, Indiana shot 45.1% from the field and 35.0% from deep, but their 15 turnovers, lower free-throw efficiency (73.1%), and limited control, never leading by more than three, reflected their struggles throughout the night.

In summary, the Thunder combined efficient shooting, aggressive defense, and key bench contributions to take control of Game 2. With the series now tied, all eyes turn to Indiana, where Game 3 promises to be a pivotal showdown.