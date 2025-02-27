Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has had enough of fans being overly critical about the NBA.

Haliburton appeared as a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. He expressed frustration towards fans who are constantly criticizing the way teams play in present day without taking time to enjoy what the league is showcasing game by game.

“People are just allowed to get on there and say whatever they want about our game… It's the cool thing to say the NBA has a problem with what we do,” Haliburton said.

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

There will always be fans criticizing professional sports leagues for the changes they make over time. However, it is clear that Tyrese Haliburton is fed up with the ones who will only complain and not enjoy what the Pacers and the rest of the NBA are putting out on the court.

This season, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game after 56 appearances. He is shooting 46.3% from the field, including 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Indiana currently has a 33-24 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the New York Knicks and eight games behind the Boston Celtics. They look to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight postseason.

The Pacers will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.