The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles traded for John Metchie III from the Houston Texans and are already drawing DeVonta Smith comparisons from head coach Nick Sirianni. The two Alabama products are teaming up as wide receivers in an offense that will look to defend the 2024 Super Bowl title next season, and Siriani is excited to get started ahead of the Eagles' last preseason matchup.

Sirianni revealed his initial impressions of Metchie III, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Really liked him coming out with our guys, having a bunch of Alabama guys on the roster, talking to those guys, as you'd see an Alabama game. When he came out of college because, obviously, he made a lot of plays, Sirianni said. “So, I was always a fan of his game, being able to watch him. You know, he's quick — he's very quick. The thing that really stood out to me is how tough he is.

“And just with how he blocks, how he finishes on the sideline with the ball in his hands, you can just really see there are some similarities. You can just tell they got coached by the same guys in college because there are some similarities to how they finish with that ball in their hands, to DeVonta.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has had eyes on Metchie III since the 24-year-old's college days, reminding him of DeVonta Smith's approach.

“Just always been a fan of his game,” Sirianni added. “And I'm excited about the things he can add to this football team.”

Nick Sirianni says he can see some similarities between Devonta Smith and John Metchie Mentions how tough they both are and how they go about catching the ball pic.twitter.com/j1hDWPh6BS — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 20, 2025

The Eagles traded tight end Harrison Bryant to the Texans and will swap Day 3 draft picks.

AFC GM predicts more Eagles trades after John Metchie III deal

An anonymous AFC GM says the Eagles aren't done making trades after their deal with the Texans, landing wide receiver John Metchie III. As defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles' front office is expected to be aggressive in hopes of bolstering its roster for the 2025 NFL season.

With an abundance of draft capital, the Eagles aren't done making moves, according to an AFC GM, per NFL insider Jordan Shultz.

“Text from an AFC GM: ‘Don't think the Eagles are done with trades,” Schultz tweeted. “They have so many picks next year, and that team is always gonna be aggressive.”

The Eagles will do everything in their power to put themselves in a position to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions, starting with giving starting quarterback Jalen Hurts a new wide receiver in Metchie III.