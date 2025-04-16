There was a time not long ago when the Indiana Pacers were just happy to get into the NBA Playoffs. That's not the case anymore.

Speaking ahead of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton made it clear — The Pacers are eyeing a championship run.

Via The Indy Star:

“I think even last year we were just satisfied with being in the playoffs,” Haliburton said. “Everything from there was kinda playing with house money to be honest with you. This year I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group, and when I say something special, I mean a championship. That's definitely an expectation we've had since the start of the year. That doesn't change.”

The Pacers head into the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are No. 5. Rick Carlisle's squad finished the campaign with an impressive 50-32 record, posting a 20-9 record after the All-Star break.

Milwaukee is also a familiar opponent. Indy took them down in the first round in 2023-24 in six games before beating the New York Knicks in the East Semifinals. But the Boston Celtics proved to be too much for Haliburton and Co. in the conference finals, sweeping them en route to an NBA title.

The biggest threats to the Pacers making the Finals are undoubtedly the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Bucks won't be an easy team to beat, either. Doc Rivers' group comes into the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. Damian Lillard will miss the beginning of the postseason, but he is progressing well in his rehab from a blood clot.

We also have to remember that Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play at all in this series last season. The Pacers have their work cut out for them, especially when it comes to limiting one of the most dominant players in the Association. That task will be up to Pascal Siakam.

Regardless, Haliburton is confident in his team. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 PM ET.