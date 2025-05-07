On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers took a 2-0 lead in their conference semifinals series vs the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton to cap off an epic comeback in the final minute. The Pacers were able to take advantage of the Cavs' unfortunate injury situation and were led by Haliburton, who overcame a rough start to deliver his second game-winner in three games for Indiana.

Over the last couple of seasons, Haliburton has garnered a reputation as a star in crunch time for the Pacers, and recently, Fs1's show First Things First showed a graphic depicting just how efficient Haliburton is at the end of games (per Oh No He Didn't on X).

This season, Haliburton shot an amazing 10-11, good for 91%, on field goals to either tie or take the lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. This percentage understandably was the best in the league by a country mile, with Jamal Murray and Jalen Brunson coming in second and third place, well behind Haliburton.

Last week, Haliburton hit a game-winning layup against the Milwaukee Bucks to close out that series, and he showed up in the clutch once again for Indiana on Tuesday in Cleveland.

A huge opportunity for the Pacers

The Pacers are now in the advantageous position of having stolen not one but two games on the opponent's home floor to begin this series, and now are just two wins away from a second straight Eastern Conference Finals berth.

The Pacers found themselves down by 20 in the third quarter on Tuesday despite the Cavs playing without several key contributors, including Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. However, the Pacers executed a flawless last minute of basketball, which, coupled with some huge mistakes by Cleveland, allowed them to secure the victory.

The Pacers will look to come out strong for Game 3 on Friday evening to try to put a stranglehold on this series. However, if things are once again tight down the stretch, Pacers fans can be confident in the offensive wizardry of Tyrese Haliburton to once again show up in the clutch.