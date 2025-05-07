ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers second-round matchup was an all-time classic. Tyrese Haliburton nailed one of the most clutch three-pointers you will ever see to put the Pacers up 2-0 in the series.

The series has completely shifted. The Cavaliers were the best team in the Eastern Conference all season long and just swept the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland is dealing with major injury concerns, which does share a part of the blame. Even so, Indiana has been one of the hottest teams in basketball dating back to the latter half of the regular season. After taking the first two games, the sportsbooks are expecting a close battle in Game 3.

FanDuel lists the Cavs as -2 point favorites on the spread and a -130 moneyline in Indiana, with their season pretty much on the line. It's no secret that nobody has come back from a 3-0 deficit. The Boston Celtics almost accomplished that feat two seasons ago against the Heat, but lost Game 7. The Cavs must win Game 3 on the road in a loud environment.

The Pacers are now the favorites to win the series at -198. The Cavs are +166 after opening as major favorites. The ones who took the Pacers to win the series before it began, you are in a great position.

It's unclear if Darius Garland will return to action for Game 3. If he is pronounced out, then this line changes in favor of Indiana. Garland missing Game 2 with a toe injury didn't sit well with some people. The Cavs will be in serious trouble if he can't play. The status of both Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter is up in the air as well. None of them played in the Game 2 loss.

The Pacers don't care who is on the court for the Cavs. They will look to continue to move the ball well and score at a consistent rate. Indiana went 29-11 at home during the regular season, while the Cavs went 30-11 on the road.

Game 3 will be a must-watch.