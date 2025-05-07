The Indiana Pacers stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night, picking up a 120-119 victory in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Tyrese Haliburton once again played the hero by hitting a game-winning three with under two seconds left in the fourth quarter, and afterwards, he didn't hesitate to take a shot at the Cavs while providing an update on his injured wrist.

Haliburton took over down the stretch for Indiana, scoring eight points in the final 90 seconds to propel his team to victory from out of nowhere. Making his dominant stretch even more improbable was the fact that Haliburton appeared to suffer a left wrist injury in the second quarter. When asked about the ailment, Haliburton shook it off, while taking a shot at Cleveland for complaining about the physicality of the series so far.

“It's fine. Obviously a little sore,” Haliburton said after the game. “(Cavs) said they were going to ramp up the physicality. They did. We're not crying, just coming out here to play basketball.”

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers take control over Cavs with massive Game 2 win

Even with the Cavs missing Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and De'Andre Hunter, they were in complete control for much of this game thanks to a 48-point outing from Donovan Mitchell. A chaotic finish saw just about everything go Indiana's way in the final two minutes, and after Haliburton's clutch game-winner, they managed to pick up a pair of wins on the road, giving themselves an opportunity to sweep Cleveland on their home court in Games 3 and 4.

Doing so will be easier said than done, especially if the Cavs are to get any of their three aforementioned players back from injury. Haliburton and the Pacers are rolling, though, and they have made it clear they aren't backing down from Cleveland. Indiana will look to keep up the positive momentum when they return to action for Game 3 on Friday night, and a victory in this game would all but eliminate the Cavaliers from the postseason.