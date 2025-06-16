OKLAHOMA CITY — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton revealed he can't think of another guy he'd want on his team more than Aaron Nesmith. After Nesmith's dad reflected on his son's NBA journey, Haliburton looked back on his past two seasons playing alongside Aaron. Tyrese admits that while he didn't know a lot about his new teammate following the Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon trade with the Boston Celtics in 2022, he soon found out.

During Haliburton's media availability before Game 5, he addressed Nesmith's growth into becoming a member of the Pacers' starting lineup.

“When we traded for Double-A, I didn't know a ton about him,” Haliburton said. “We were in the same draft class and was always mentioned as two of the top shooters in our class. So, I knew that, but I didn't really know anything about him to be honest. Then, the more I've gotten to know him, there's not another guy out there that I'd rather go to war with, to be honest with you. I know that he's going to give 110 percent at all times.”

For Haliburton, it's Nesmith's work ethic and determination that stand out most.

“He works his tail off to get to where he is,” Haliburton added. “I've said it many times, but every NBA team wants to have a guy like Aaron Nesmith. His effort is unbelievable. His energy. His attitude, all of those things. I know he's going to show up every day and be the same guy. I think that's what I appreciate about him the most.”

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers enter Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a golden opportunity to take a 3-2 lead before heading back home for Game 6.

How Aaron Nesmith impressed Rick Carlisle, Pacers

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) signals after a three point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The Celtics won 145-117 during the second half
Exclusive: How Celtics ‘blindsided’ Aaron Nesmith with Pacers tradeJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton clowns LeBron James’ ‘old s**t’ shenanigansRexwell Villas ·
Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (same picture) with Pacers logo right next to him, and Khris Middleton (same picture) in the way back with Nesmith and Pacers logo at the forefront
Exclusive: Aaron Nesmith’s dad reveals Khris Middleton’s impact on son’s Pacers pathJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
3 biggest fixes Pacers must make after blowing NBA Finals Game 4 vs. ThunderRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) cheer in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ TJ McConnell gets brutally honest about ‘overrated’ Tyrese Haliburton labelJedd Pagaduan ·
image thumbnail
Fever’s Caitlin Clark remains ‘confident’ in Pacers’ NBA Finals hopes despite Game 4 breakdownZachary Weinberger ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), forward Aaron Nesmith (center) and forward Obi Toppin (1) react after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Before Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith drained eight threes amidst his career night against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he made a lasting first impression on Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. Shortly after the trade, Nesmith reached out to Carlisle about wanting to join the team's summer league squad.

“He wanted to jump in, and it was important for him to be a part of something,” Carlisle told ClutchPoints. “I thought his effort to do that was exceptional, and from there, he went from a guy who was a player off the bench to eventually earning a starting position. Now, he's become one of our really important guys on both sides of the ball. I'm proud of him. He's the kind of guy that any team would want.”

Tyrese Haliburton drained the biggest shot in Game 1 against the Knicks, but it was Nesmith scoring 20 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter that set the stage.