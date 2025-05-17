Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will have the New York Knicks to topple soon. But he took time away from preparing for the next NBA Playoffs challenge to deliver moral support. This one for another Indiana star in Caitlin Clark.

The Fever sensation earned her shine inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday. Clark's Fever team took the floor to open the 2025 WNBA season. Haliburton was among the celebrity members in attendance.

The 25-year-old guard got 100% real about why he showed up. He's there to watch Clark's mastery on the floor, and not shy away from supporting her.

“She's just so amazing at what she does. I love being here to support her,” Haliburton told ESPN's Holly Rowe during the game.

Tyrese Haliburton is in the house for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's season opener ❤️ "She's just so amazing at what she does. I love being here to support her." pic.twitter.com/MYTNdQH2WA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton even got compared to Clark by NBA legend Isiah Thomas before the WNBA season tipped off. The Pacers star, though, also bought a ticket for another reason.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton inspired by Caitlin Clark's game

Haliburton told Rowe he gains nuggets from watching Clark lead the way on the court. He shared how he's inspired by Clark's court vision and passing ability on the floor.

“There's different angles she tries and there's more passes she's willing to do than I am,” Haliburton revealed. “I watch everything. Her being a talent definitely helps. I take more ideas.”

Haliburton watched a one-sided Fever contest with Clark leading the charge. The second-year Fever star delivered 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 32 total minutes. Clark even delivered a buzzer-beating three to end the opening half.

Indiana breezed to the 93-58 romp of the Chicago Sky. Clark even produced this absurd stat: She has almost 20% of all 20 triple-doubles in WNBA history, per StatMuse.

Perhaps Haliburton will bring what he saw on Saturday in tow for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana and New York will write a brand new chapter in its storied NBA rivalry.

Both teams have now met five times since the 1994 postseason. Haliburton's Pacers got the better end of last year's seven-game series. Haliburton trolled the Knicks with a Reggie Miller themed shirt to celebrate the Game 7 victory at Madison Square Garden.