As Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark started the season with a bang, she has no doubt shown off her impeccable three-point shooting in the opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. With people excited about the second season featuring the Fever star in Clark, she would also end the first half with an exciting buzzer-beater shot.

Clark's awe-inspiring shot came at the end of the first half, giving Indiana a 45-32 lead over Chicago in what's an anticipated matchup as the other team features her college basketball rival in Angel Reese. By the half, Clark had 12 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Right from the jump, Clark showed why she's to some the most exciting player headed into the season with her shooting ability, earning comparisons from many to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. This was shown in her first basket of the game as she made a three from 28 feet.

Fever's Caitlin Clark on her approach coming into year two

As people are looking forward to Clark and the Fever this season, there's no denying the amount of pressure that Clark has on her shoulders. However, she has the approach going into this season in “having fun and being confident,” according to ESPN.

“Honestly, I don't even really remember last year's [opener],” a smiling Clark said about the Fever's 92-71 loss at Connecticut, in which she had 20 points and 10 turnovers. “Maybe that's a good thing. I think [this year] it's just going out there and having fun and being confident. I've been in this league for a year now. I know I belong. I know I can perform, and I can make my teammates better every single night. And that's my job.

“Not everything's gonna be perfect. Give yourself grace. There's gonna be really good moments. There's gonna be moments where you struggle. So, just trying to stay as neutral as I can and stay positive. But … I've been in these moments before, and I'm ready for them.”

It remains to be seen how Indiana will play this season, but with Clark, the sky is the limit.