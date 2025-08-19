The Air Jordan 1 is arguably the most influential sneaker of all-time thanks to the barriers it broke in the loudest way possible with the G.O.A.T. of basketball cementing their legacy. Not only did the Air Jordan 1 help Chicago Bulls' legend Michael Jordan run faster and jump higher, but they were also so stylish and rebellious that the NBA had to ban them. Expected to land next year, we'll see a return of the “Banned” colorway to the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Released in 1984, the famed “Banned” or Black/Red colorway of the Air Jordan 1 broke the NBA's uniform rules, so egregiously that Commissioner David Stern and the league wrote the now infamous letter to Nike. Jordan would in turn be fine $5,000 each time he wore the shoes on the court.

While Jordan never rocked the shoes in an actual game, he did appear in them during his 1985 Slam Dunk Contest classic matchup against Atlanta's Dominique Wilkins. After a number of hyped retro releases throughout the last 40 years, the classic colorway will return once again in the form of a low-top.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Banned”

Article Continues Below

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” will release in 2026 ❌ pic.twitter.com/Hg1zsivpNq — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) August 19, 2025

Air Jordan 1 Low “Banned” Set for Summer ’26 ❌❌ Details: https://t.co/CJefonEFF7 pic.twitter.com/KU38xKSy6D — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 16, 2025

The classic AJ colorway returns in Black/Black-Varsity Red-Summit White to create the iconic Bulls color scheme. The shoes will return for the first time since a previous release in 2015, sporting the usual black leather saddle with contrasting red on the toebox, heels, and Nike Swoosh. The white midsole offers more Chicago color-blocking, the truest form of the conventional Black/Red Air Jordans worn throughout his career. A final detail reveals the painted “X” on both heels to signify the “Banned” lineage.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Banned” has yet to be confirmed for a set release date, but outlets are expecting these to drop sometime during the summer months of 2026, coinciding with the Jordan 1 Low “Chicago” release. The shoes will retail for their usual $150 and are expected to drop in full family sizing.