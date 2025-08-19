The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a string of injuries that could complicate their upcoming season, and now face another setback after quarterback Mac Jones suffered a knee sprain during Saturday’s preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury occurred late in the second quarter when Jones was hit by two defenders while attempting an incomplete pass. Although he grabbed his left leg in pain, he jogged off the field and later returned to lead a 13-play scoring drive in the third quarter before being replaced by Carter Bradley in the final period.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Tuesday that Jones will not practice this week or play in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He should be fine for Week 1,” Shanahan said, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

Shanahan expects Jones to be ready for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback, who joined San Francisco this offseason, is projected to serve as Brock Purdy’s backup when the season begins.

To cover for his absence, the 49ers re-signed Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday. The 31-year-old previously spent time with San Francisco in 2021 but was released after being outperformed in camp by then-rookie Purdy. Over his career, Sudfeld has completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown across stints with the Commanders, Eagles, 49ers, and Lions. He was not on an NFL roster last season after being cut by Detroit. With Jones sidelined, Sudfeld and Bradley are expected to take most of the snaps against the Chargers.

The issues in San Francisco extend beyond the quarterback position. Running back Patrick Taylor has been ruled out for the entire season after suffering a fractured shoulder against the Raiders. The setback adds to the team’s already thin backfield. Rookies Jordan James (finger) and Corey Kiner (ankle) remain unavailable, though Isaac Guerendo returned to practice Tuesday. For now, the 49ers are left with Christian McCaffrey, along with recent additions Jeff Wilson and Ke’Shawn Vaughn, as their only healthy options at running back.

As the preseason winds down, the 49ers are entering the finale with depth concerns at several key positions, particularly at quarterback and running back. Shanahan has yet to confirm if Purdy will see action against the Chargers, though he hinted that he may keep his starter out to ensure he is fully fresh for Week 1.