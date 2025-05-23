The New York Knicks could not have lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in a worse way, and Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend let them know about it. One day after the Indiana Pacers' thrilling victory in Madison Square Garden, the influencer had all the ammunition she needed to take a shot at the Big Apple on social media.

Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, traveled to New York for Game 1. Following her boyfriend's late-game heroics, Jones rubbed salt into an open wound with a creative caption to her Instagram post.

“Finally got to see the ball drop in NYC [smirking emoji],” Jones' caption read.

Brilliant Instagram caption by Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend from the Big Apple 😆🏀 pic.twitter.com/g5b9PKZZ7x — 🎙Laura Steele🎙 (@RealLauraSteele) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones got a front-row seat to the Pacers' absurd 14-point comeback win over the Knicks. The “ball drop” she referenced was likely a nod to Haliburton's game-tying jumper to send the game into overtime at the buzzer. Though initially believed to be a game-winning three-pointer, the point guard's toe barely grazed the arc. Regardless, Indiana would go on to win in overtime.

Haliburton ended the game with a team-high 31 points on 12-for-23 shooting. He added four rebounds and 11 assists. While he engineered the team's shocking victory, the Pacers would not have won without Aaron Nesmith, who drilled eight of his nine three-point attempts, including five in the final 3:14 of the fourth quarter, to steer the comeback.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers force Knicks against wall in Game 2

Coming off the emotional Game 1, the Pacers are now in control of the series and are favored to advance to the NBA Finals on most sportsbooks. Despite being down just 1-0, the Knicks are now in a must-win situation in Game 2.

While the Knicks have been average at home in the playoffs, the Pacers have gone 4-1 at home in the 2025 postseason. Gainbridge Fieldhouse has quickly become a rowdy environment, as Indiana fans passionately back their hometown team. Entering enemy territory down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals would be the worst-case scenario.

The Knicks, who were in control of Game 1 until the final three minutes, are also in unfamiliar territory as the team playing from ahead. New York has engaged in gritty battles with the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, winning just two playoff games thus far by double digits.

Conversely, Indiana has built its playoff run off ridiculous comeback victories. As the team that entered the series favored to win, the Knicks are not used to being in the position they are forced into ahead of Game 2.