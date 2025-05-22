Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks got underway on Wednesday, reigniting an age old rivalry that was at it’s peak when Pacers great Reggie Miller was roaming the court. But if this is a rivalry renewed, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t shy about his thoughts on one of his Knicks opponents, Mitchell Robinson, during Game 1.

During a timeout in Game 1 between the Pacers and Knicks, the broadcast mic picked up Tyrese Haliburton dropping praise on Mitchell Robinson.

“I love Mitchell Robinson,” Haliburton said. “His arms, he doesn’t even have to jump. He don’t even have to jump.”

With his size and ability, Robinson certainly poses a threat to the Pacers on the defensive end. During the regular season, he averaged 1.1 blocks per game. In Game 1, as of publication, he had two points and eight rebounds as the Knicks held a commanding double digit lead.

While it appears as if the Knicks are going to strike first in the Eastern Conference Finals, Pacers will have an opportunity to draw even in Game 2. And they’re going to need their star in Haliburton to have a big game. As of publication, he had 23 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He was shooting 50 percent (9-of-18) from the field.

Through the Pacers first ten playoff games, Haliburton was playing around 34 minutes per game and taking 13.3 shot attempts. He was averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Pacers’ closeout Game 5 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Haliburton finished with a team-high 31 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 36 minutes. He shot 10-of-15 from the field as the Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Pacers is scheduled for Friday, May 23.