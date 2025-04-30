In Game 5 of the series between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton was the hero. After a big dunk to force overtime, Haliburton scored the final five points of the game to give the Pacers a dramatic 119-118 win to send the Bucks home.

After the game, Haliburton's dad tried to get in on the action. Holding a flag with his son on it, the dad of the star point guard went and got in Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's face, taunting him until the two eventually exchanged words.

After the game, Haliburton made it clear that he did not support the move.

"I don't think that my pops was in the right at all there. … Will have a conversation." Tyrese Haliburton on the confrontation his dad had with Giannis following Pacers-Bucks 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/xYvElI0Hn6 https://t.co/m2Y838cALH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't agree with what transpired there from him,” Haliburton said. “I think basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. … We had a conversation and I think he needs to just allow me to play basketball, stay over there and I'll come to him to celebrate. I think it's the emotions of the game, just got excited there. I'll talk with him, I'll talk with Giannis eventually about it. I don't think that my pops was right at all there.”

Haliburton's dad will unquestionably become a big storyline after this incident, and the two teams ended up getting into an even more heated scrum after the game ended. There is a lot of bad blood between these two teams dating back to the beginning of last season, so it's no surprise to see it boil over at the end of such a dramatic game.

Regardless of how he handles things with his dad, Haliburton now has to prepare for a matchup with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. The Cavs smoked the Heat in a historic four-game sweep in the first round, so both teams will have plenty of rest before the start of that one. Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and is trying to do so once again in 2025.