The Indiana Pacers enter Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night facing elimination. That is because the Pacers lost a tough Game 5 on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But they did not just lose the game, arguably, their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, sustained a calf injury. He played through the injury but did not hit a shot from the floor in the loss.

For much of the day on Thursday, it was unknown whether he would suit up. Haliburton was ultimately deemed active for the do-or-die Game 6. But that does not mean the injury is not a serious one.

“Doctors told Haliburton on Wednesday night that this is a two-week injury,” ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Countdown. “If this were the regular season, he would not be playing tonight.”

Of course, this is anything but a regular-season game. The underdog Pacers continue to defy odds and have pushed the Thunder much harder than anyone anticipated. Much of that is due to Pascal Siakam and the depth of the Pacers. But Haliburton's heroics also surfaced in the NBA Finals as the Pacers stole Game 1 on the road.

“There are no set minute restrictions right now,” Charania said.

Article Continues Below

“He passed a strength test on that right calf at about 5 o'clock east coast time. He is going to be wearing a very tight sleeve.”

Early on, the Pacers' star point guard has not looked comfortable. He has four points on 1-for-5 shooting. The Thunder have been sitting on his right hand, forcing him to go left, which has caused some issues.

Nevertheless, the Pacers have a five-point lead early in the second quarter.

Will Tyrese Haliburton be healthy enough to help his team stave off elimination? The basketball world will know in less than two hours.