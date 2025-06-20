Even when the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 1 in Catastrophic fashion and eventually found themselves down 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers, they have been the favorite in these NBA Finals. That remains the case heading into a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Paycom Center this Sunday night. However, there is no telling how the youngest squad in the league (by average age) will respond when the pressure reaches suffocating levels.

Matchup advantages are exceptionally difficult to gauge in such an atmosphere. Moreover, one cannot help but hone in on the Pacers' unflagging determination throughout the playoffs. When looking at this entire journey, an improbable Indiana championship victory would be a fitting way to wrap up a whirlwind spring. But Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is not interested in gripping narratives. A compelling story means nothing ahead of opening tip-off. Everything resets.

“We have the same opportunity that Indiana does on Sunday,” he said after the team's 108-91 loss (wasn't even that close), per beloved OKC sideline reporter Nick Gallo.

“The score will be 0-0 when the ball goes up in the air. It's a privilege to play in Game 7s. It's a privilege to play in the Finals. As disappointing as tonight was, we're grateful for the opportunity, and we put in a lot of work this season to be able to play that game at home. We're just excited to be able to do it in front of our fans.”

Will the Thunder respond yet again?

Although it may seem hard to envision the Thunder recovering from this thrashing in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in time for the final clash of the season, they have repeatedly bounced back from agonizing defeats and blowouts. Weather it be an Aaron Gordon game-winner, a beatdown by the Minnesota Timberwolves or a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner, this group has regained momentum. It must do so one last time.

If Oklahoma City wants to deliver its fervid fan base a championship, under no circumstances can this poor performance carry into Sunday night. With a chance to make history on the line, the team wilted. The Pacers deserve enormous praise for engulfing their opponent on defense and putting the contest away fairly early, but the Thunder did their own part to guarantee a Game 7.

What went wrong for OKC in Game 6

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander committed eight of the squad's 21 turnovers. Jalen Williams posted a shocking -40 plus-minus. Chet Holmgren was invisible for most of the evening, finishing with four points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. Alex Caruso, the only player on the team with a championship ring, failed to make an impact off the bench. OKC as a whole shot 26.7 percent from 3-point range. Mark Daigneault failed to make adjustments.

A five and a half minute scoring drought to begin the second half is perhaps the biggest evidence of the Thunder's lack of preparation. They can flip the switch like few others, though, quickly removing themselves from disappointment and exemplifying the uniquely brilliant brand of basketball that has allowed them to approach immortality. OKC has yet to lose back-to-back games in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Daigneault is counting on that elite resilience in what will be the defining moment of this franchise's history thus far.

“We'll regroup, get back to zero, learn from it with clear eyes like we always do, and get ourselves as ready as we can be to play Game 7 on Sunday,” the 2024 Coach of the Year said, per Gallo. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.