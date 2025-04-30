The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Damian Lillard-less Milwaukee Bucks in five games on Tuesday night, courtesy of a game-winner from Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton beat Giannis Antetokounmpo before converting a difficult layup that proved to be the difference-maker in the 119-118 overtime victory.

Here's every angle from Haliburton's bucket:

good morning y'all ☀️ enjoy every angle of Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner from last night. pic.twitter.com/XBseG4TAQJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

There was no shortage of controversy in this series, and that was very much the case at the end of Game 5. Giannis got into it with numerous players on the Pacers, including Bennedict Mathurin. Haliburton's father even squared up The Greek Freak in an odd turn of events.

However, Haliburton made it clear after the win that his father was out of line to even be on the court and revealed that he spoke to him about the viral moment:

“I had no idea it happened until I got back to the locker room and they showed me the video of my pops,” the two-time All-Star said. “We had a little talk about it. I don’t agree with what transpired there. I think basketball is basketball and let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited.”

Haliburton's dad also took to social media to apologize to Giannis and both organizations:

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again,” Haliburton's dad wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pacers will now advance to face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semis. As for the Bucks, they're looking at an entire 2025-26 season without Lillard following his Achilles tear, while the Antetokounmpo trade buzz is only growing louder.

Regardless, he certainly did all he could to help Milwaukee stay competitive in the series, averaging 33 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists through five games.